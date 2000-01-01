Stewart Inv Asia Pac Sustnby B GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.66%
- 3 Year sharpe0.63
- 3 Year alpha4.81
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI AC Asia Pac Ex JPN NR EUR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.98%
- IA SectorSpecialist
- Manager GroupFirst State
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B0TY6V50
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in equities issued by companies that are incorporated or listed, or which conduct the majority of their economic activity, in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan, including Australasia). The Fund invests in companies which are positioned to benefit from, and contribute to, the sustainable development of the countries in which they operate.