Stewart Inv Glbl EM Sustnby A GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.16%
- 3 Year sharpe0.28
- 3 Year alpha1.86
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI EM NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.76%
- IA SectorSpecialist
- Manager GroupFirst State
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B64TS881
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of issuers established or having significant operations in emerging economies and listed, traded or dealt in on regulated markets worldwide. The Fund invests in companies which are positioned to benefit from, and contribute to, the sustainable development of the countries in which they operate.