Stewart Inv Latin America B GBP Acc

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.75%
  • 3 Year sharpe-0.36
  • 3 Year alpha-1.87
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI EM Latin America NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.09%
  • IA SectorSpecialist
  • Manager GroupFirst State
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B64TSF56

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve long-term capital growth. : The Fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity and equity-related instruments of issuers established or having significant operations in Latin America and listed, traded or dealt in on regulated markets worldwide.

Latest news

