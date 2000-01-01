Stewart Inv Wldwd Ldrs Sustnby B Acc GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History0.76%
- 3 Year sharpe0.41
- 3 Year alpha-0.3
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.00%
- IA SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupFirst State
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0030978729
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve long-term capital growth. The Fund invests primarily in a diverse portfolio of equity securities of larger capitalisation companies which are listed, traded or dealt in on any of the Regulated Markets worldwide.