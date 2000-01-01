Stewart Inv Wldwd Ldrs Sustnby B Acc GBP

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History0.76%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.41
  • 3 Year alpha-0.3
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.00%
  • IA SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupFirst State
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0030978729

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve long-term capital growth. The Fund invests primarily in a diverse portfolio of equity securities of larger capitalisation companies which are listed, traded or dealt in on any of the Regulated Markets worldwide.

Latest news

