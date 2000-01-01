Stewart Inv Wldwd Sustnby B GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe0.58
- 3 Year alpha-3.29
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.91%
- IA SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupFirst State
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B7W30613
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve long-term capital growth. The Fund will seek to invest in a diverse portfolio of equity securities which are listed, traded or dealt in on any of the Regulated Markets worldwide.