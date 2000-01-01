Stewart Investors Asia Pacific B Inc GBP

Fund
  • Yield History1.20%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.26
  • 3 Year alpha-2.48
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI AC Asia Pac Ex JPN NR EUR
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.05%
  • SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
  • Manager GroupFirst State
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B57XX416

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in equities issued by companies that are incorporated or listed, or which conduct the majority of their economic activity, in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan, including Australasia).

