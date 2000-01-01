Stewart Investors AsiaPac Ldrs A Acc GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History0.46%
- 3 Year sharpe0.70
- 3 Year alpha0.82
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI AC Asia Pac Ex JPN NR EUR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.53%
- SectorSpecialist
- Manager GroupFirst State
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0033874214
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in large and mid capitalisation equities issued by companies that are incorporated or listed, or which conduct the majority of their economic activity, in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan, including Australasia).