Stewart Investors Global EM B Acc GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History1.70%
- 3 Year sharpe0.30
- 3 Year alpha-2.5
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI EM NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.07%
- SectorSpecialist
- Manager GroupFirst State
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0030187438
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve long-term capital growth. The Fund invests worldwide in equities in emerging economies, including those of companies listed on developed market exchanges whose activities predominantly take place in emerging market countries.