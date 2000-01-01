Stewart Investors Latin Amer B Acc GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History2.07%
- 3 Year sharpe0.38
- 3 Year alpha0.27
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI EM Latin America NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.10%
- SectorSpecialist
- Manager GroupFirst State
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B64TSF56
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve long-term capital growth. The Fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity and equity related instruments of issuers established or having significant operations in Latin America and listed, traded or dealt in on regulated markets worldwide.