Stewart Investors Wldwd Sustbl B Acc GBP

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History0.62%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.15
  • 3 Year alpha0.34
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.89%
  • SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupFirst State
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7W30613

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve long-term capital growth. The Fund will seek to invest in a diverse portfolio of equity securities which are listed, traded or dealt in on any of the Regulated Markets worldwide.

