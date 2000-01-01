Stewart Investors Worldwide Eq B Acc GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History0.69%
- 3 Year sharpe0.76
- 3 Year alpha-1.11
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.25%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupFirst State
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B4KJBJ07
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve long-term capital growth. The Fund will seek to invest in a diverse portfolio of equity securities which are listed, traded or dealt in on any of the Regulated Markets worldwide. The Fund is not managed to a benchmark and may have exposure to developed or emerging markets whilst maintaining its geographical diversity. The Fund may invest in any industry.