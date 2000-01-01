Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve long term growth in capital and income by developing a portfolio of equities and equity related instruments issued by or in connection with high quality listed companies from around the world. The investment strategy set for the Fund is to invest predominantly in equity and equity related securities issued by or in connection with high quality larger capitalisation companies. This may include companies that have operational exposure to emerging markets where the Investment Manager is of the opinion that such companies have a growing profitability in the particular emerging market region. The orientation is to invest primarily for increasing dividend growth rather than for the low value of the security.