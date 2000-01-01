SVM All Europe SRI B Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.98%
- 3 Year sharpe0.56
- 3 Year alpha-2.84
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE World Europe TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.23%
- SectorEurope Including UK
- Manager GroupSVM Asset Management Ltd
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B1FL7V46
Investment Strategy
The objective of this Fund is to achieve above average capital growth over the medium to long term (although short term investment opportunities will also be considered) and it aims to outperform the FTSE World Europe Index (or any successor index).