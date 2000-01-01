SVM World Equity Instl

Fund
  • Yield History0.41%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.62
  • 3 Year alpha-4.22
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI ACWI IMI GR EUR
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.23%
  • SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupSVM Asset Management Ltd
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B0KXSK43

Investment Strategy

The objective of this Fund is to achieve above average capital growth over the medium to long term (although short-term investment opportunities will also be considered) and it aims to outperform its peers in the IA Global Sector.

