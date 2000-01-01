Investment Strategy

The objective of the Trust is to achieve both an income yield and long term growth of capital, primarily through investment in the Far East and Pacific Basin region, including Japan, Australia and India. This will be achieved by investing, almost exclusively, in companies that are incorporated in or listed on exchanges in these regions. The Manager may also, from time to time, invest in transferable securities, money market instruments, warrants, collective investment schemes, deposits, cash and near cash, smaller companies and new issues, when market conditions dictate. In light of extreme market conditions, the Manager may raise or reduce the liquidity of the Trust from normal working levels. The Manager may use derivatives for efficient portfolio management.