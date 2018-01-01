Interactive Investor
Home
>
Funds
>

SVS Brooks Macdonald Blprnt Bal A Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

SVS Brooks Macdonald Blprnt Bal A Acc

Fund

Right Arrow 1

Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

NAV Price

-

Chg

-

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

Smith & Williamson

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00B054QF32

Benchmark

IA Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

The Sub-Fund aims to provide a combination of capital growth and income over the long term (at least five years). The Sub-Fund will invest at least 70% in a range of open and closed-ended funds to obtain an exposure to a mix of fixed income securities, shares and alternatives assets.

Regulatory Documents

Loading Comparison

Latest News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News