SVS Brooks Macdonald Blprnt Cau Gr A Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

SVS Brooks Macdonald Blprnt Cau Gr A Acc

Fund

Mixed Investment 20-60% Shares

NAV Price

Chg

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

IFSL

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00B5T81S44

Benchmark

IA Mixed Investment 20-60% Shares

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

The Fund is actively managed and invested in a variety of collective investment schemes including UK and international equity as well as fixed income exposure to provide an overall cautious investment mix. It may also invest in transferable securities, money market instruments, ETFs and cash. The use of derivatives and hedging is only permitted in the efficient portfolio management of the Sub-Fund. Borrowing will be permitted on a temporary basis under certain terms, at the discretion of the Investment Manager.

Regulatory Documents

