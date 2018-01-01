SVS Brooks Macdonald Blprnt Cau Gr A Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

SVS Brooks Macdonald Blprnt Cau Gr A Acc
Fund
Mixed Investment 20-60% Shares
Fund Info
accumulation
IFSL
United Kingdom
GB00B5T81S44
IA Mixed Investment 20-60% Shares
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
The Fund is actively managed and invested in a variety of collective investment schemes including UK and international equity as well as fixed income exposure to provide an overall cautious investment mix. It may also invest in transferable securities, money market instruments, ETFs and cash. The use of derivatives and hedging is only permitted in the efficient portfolio management of the Sub-Fund. Borrowing will be permitted on a temporary basis under certain terms, at the discretion of the Investment Manager.
Latest News
