Interactive Investor
Home
>
Funds
>

SVS Brooks Macdonald Blprnt Def CptlCAcc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund

Right Arrow 1

Targeted Absolute Return

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

NAV Price

-

Chg

-

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

This stock can be held in:

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

IFSL

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00B62HCL52

Benchmark

Not Benchmarked

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to achieve consistent long-term capital growth through a portfolio of defined return assets, such as preference shares, loan notes, convertibles, structured notes and other defined return investments, including collective investment schemes and transferable securities, that do not require market growth to provide a positive capital return and are supported by significant underlying asset cover. The portfolio will be actively managed and will normally remain fully invested save for such operational liquidity as is required from time to time. However, it may include cash or near cash from time to time, but this will not normally exceed 30% of the value of the property of the Sub-Fund. The Sub-Fund may use derivatives for investment purposes and for the purposes of efficient portfolio management.

Regulatory Documents

Loading Comparison

Latest News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News