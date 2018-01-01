SVS Brooks Macdonald Blprnt Strat GrAAcc fund price, performance, charts and research

Interactive Investor
SVS Brooks Macdonald Blprnt Strat GrAAcc

Fund

Flexible Investment

NAV Price

Chg

News & analysis

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

Smith & Williamson

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00BDX8Y871

Benchmark

IA Flexible Investment Sector

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

The Sub-Fund aims to provide capital growth over the long term (at least five years). The Sub-Fund will invest at least 70% in a range of open and closed-ended funds to obtain an exposure to a mix of shares, fixed income securities and other investments providing a defined return such as preference shares and convertible bonds.

Regulatory Documents

