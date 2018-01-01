Interactive Investor
Home
>
Funds
>

SVS Brooks Macdonald Def Cpt lC Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund

Right Arrow 1

Targeted Absolute Return

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

NAV Price

-

Chg

-

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

This stock can be held in:

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

Smith & Williamson

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00B62HCL52

Benchmark

Not Benchmarked

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

The Sub-Fund aims to provide capital growth over the long term (at least five years) and positive absolute returns over rolling three year periods. Returns are not guaranteed over any time period therefore capital is at risk. The Sub-Fund will be actively managed and will invest in a combination of assets directly or indirectly gaining exposure to a diversified portfolio of investments.

Regulatory Documents

Loading Comparison

Latest News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News