Investment Strategy

A Dynamic multi asset portfolio seeking investment returns, via a focus on higher risk, growth based assets. It is expected that the Fund will have exposure to UK and international equities with a lesser exposure to alternatives and cash. Exposure will be achieved mainly through collective investment Schemes (including open-ended investment companies and unit trusts) and other permitted investments that have a similar diversified character, such as exchange traded funds. The Fund may also invest, at the ACD’s discretion, in transferable securities, structured products, money market instruments, cash and near cash and deposits. Use may also be made of stock lending, borrowing, cash holdings, derivatives for hedging and other efficient portfolio management techniques permitted in the COLL Sourcebook.