SVS Brown Shipley Sterling Bond I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.51%
- 3 Year sharpe0.54
- 3 Year alpha0.04
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA £ Corporate Sector
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.72%
- Sector£ Corporate Bond
- Manager GroupSmith & Williamson
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B3QLX648
Investment Strategy
The fund seeks high income but also to grow the value of your investment over the long term. The fund will invest in: fixed interest securities (contracts to repay borrowed money with interest at fixed intervals) which can be issued by governments, companies, including building societies; preference shares (shares which have special rights to income or to capital but do not carry voting rights); convertibles (assets which provide income or capital and can be exchanged for more valuable assets if their value increases enough); debentures (contracts to repay borrowed money with interest); shares borrowed from others for a fee.