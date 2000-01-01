SVS Church House Balanced Eq Inc B Acc

  • Yield History3.36%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.89
  • 3 Year alpha-0.05
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE 350 High Yield TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.94%
  • SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
  • Manager GroupChurch House
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BNBNRC95

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Trust is to provide investors with medium to long-term capital growth, with income, throughinvestment in a portfolio of UK equities. The portfolio will be mainly UK equities, selected for their value and income prospects, but a proportion of the portfolio will be invested in index-linked and other fixed interest securities and listed investment companies.

