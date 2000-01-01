SVS Church House Balanced Eq Inc B Inc
- Yield History3.44%
- 3 Year sharpe0.89
- 3 Year alpha-0.04
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE 350 High Yield TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.94%
- SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
- Manager GroupChurch House
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BNBNRB88
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Trust is to provide investors with medium to long-term capital growth, with income, throughinvestment in a portfolio of UK equities. The portfolio will be mainly UK equities, selected for their value and income prospects, but a proportion of the portfolio will be invested in index-linked and other fixed interest securities and listed investment companies.