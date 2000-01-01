Investment Strategy

The objective of the Trust is to achieve medium to long-term capital growth from a portfolio of transferable securities. The income yield on the portfolio is likely to be low. The portfolio will comprise of direct equity investments and listed investment companies. Investments in other collective investment schemes, fixed interest securities, including index-linked and convertible issues and preference shares may also be included from time to time. The portfolio will be diversified. It is expected that investments will be listed in London but the outlook is international so investments may also be undertaken on recognized exchanges overseas. There are no specific geographic limitations imposed.