SVS Church House Invmt Grd Fxd Intr Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.13%
- 3 Year sharpe1.21
- 3 Year alpha0.66
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMarkit iBoxx GBP Corp AA 5-15 TR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.83%
- Sector£ Corporate Bond
- Manager GroupChurch House
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B11DPK96
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Trust is to secure a high level of income through investment principally in investment grade corporate bonds, United Kingdom Government Gilts and supra-national issues. The Trust may also invest in other higher income securities such as preference shares and infrastructure funds and other interest bearing securities such as Treasury bills. The Trust also seeks to hedge the interest rate or credit risk in the portfolio through the use of derivative instruments.