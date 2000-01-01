SVS Church House Tenax AbsRt Strts B Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.71%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.83
  • 3 Year alpha-1.43
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE 100 TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.96%
  • SectorTargeted Absolute Return
  • Manager GroupChurch House
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B28KSK12

Investment Strategy

The Sub-fund has an absolute return objective, aiming to achieve positive returns over rolling twelve-month periods at lower levels of volatility than experienced in traditional balanced funds. Please note: capital invested in the Sub-fund is at risk, there is no guarantee that a positive return will be achieved over a rolling twelve-month, or any other, period. The Sub-fund is broadly diversified across asset classes with limits on exposure to different classes, wherever possible seeking low correlation of returns between the classes and low volatility in the Sub-fund’s overall value. The Sub-fund is prepared to hold high proportions in cash and other lower-risk assets in pursuit of the objective. The Sub-fund may invest in the following asset classes: transferable securities, money market instruments, units or shares in collective investment schemes, and cash deposits. No more than 10% of the Sub-fund’s total assets may be invested in collective investment schemes.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .