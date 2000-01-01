SVS Church House UK Equity Growth B Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.00%
- 3 Year sharpe0.60
- 3 Year alpha-1.52
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE 100 TR GBP
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.92%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupChurch House
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BNBNR855
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Trust is to provide investors with medium to long-term capital growth through an investment in a portfolio of UK equities. The Trust also seeks to manage growth with the option of investing a proportion of the portfolio in fixed interest securities, preference shares, listed investment funds and overseas securities.