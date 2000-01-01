SVS Church House UK Equity Growth B Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History2.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.60
  • 3 Year alpha-1.52
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE 100 TR GBP
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.92%
  • SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupChurch House
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BNBNR855

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Trust is to provide investors with medium to long-term capital growth through an investment in a portfolio of UK equities. The Trust also seeks to manage growth with the option of investing a proportion of the portfolio in fixed interest securities, preference shares, listed investment funds and overseas securities.

Latest news

