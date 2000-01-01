SVS Church House UK Managed Growth B Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.96%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.78
  • 3 Year alpha-0.94
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.92%
  • SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupChurch House
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BNBNR962

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Trust is to provide investors with medium to long-term capital growth through an investment in a portfolio of UK equities. The Trust also seeks to manage growth with the option of investing a proportion of the portfolio in fixed interest securities, preference shares, listed investment funds and overseas securities.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .