Investment Strategy

The Sub-fund has an absolute return objective, aiming to achieve positive returns over rolling twelve-month periods at lower levels of volatility than experienced in traditional balanced funds. The Sub-fund is broadly diversified across asset classes with limits on exposure to different classes, wherever possible seeking low correlation of returns between the classes and low volatility in the Sub-fund’s overall value. The Sub-fund is prepared to hold high proportions in cash and other lower-risk assets in pursuit of the objective. The Sub-fund may invest in the following asset classes: transferable securities, money market instruments, units or shares in collective investment schemes (including interests in alternative investment funds and ‘hedge funds’), and cash deposits. No more than 10% of the Sub-fund’s total assets may be invested in collective investment schemes.