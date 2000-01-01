SVS Cornelian Cautious D Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.81%
- 3 Year sharpe0.78
- 3 Year alpha1.08
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkRPI+1.5%
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.19%
- SectorVolatility Managed
- Manager GroupCornelian Asset Managers
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B3WCDF03
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Fund is to achieve long term capital growth and income delivering average annual investment returns (total returns, net of fees) of at least RPI + 1.5% over a five to seven year investment cycle. Ordinarily the assets will be invested in direct and indirect investments with a balance between fixed income and equity investments. To enable the creation of a diversified portfolio the Fund may also invest in other transferable securities and collective investment schemes. There is no specific limit in exposure to any sector or geographic area. There may be occasions when it is deemed necessary to hold a high level of cash or short dated government bonds. Derivatives and forward transactions may be used for Efficient Portfolio Management.