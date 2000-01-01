Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to achieve long term capital growth and income delivering average annual investment returns (total returns, net of fees) of at least RPI + 2.0% over a five to seven year investment cycle. Ordinarily the majority of the assets will be invested in equities, bonds, government securities and equity funds. To enable the creation of a diversified portfolio the Fund may also invest in other transferable securities and collective investment schemes. There is no specific limit in exposure to any sector or geographic area. There may be occasions when it is deemed necessary to hold a high level of cash or short dated government bonds. Derivatives and forward transactions may be used for Efficient Portfolio Management.