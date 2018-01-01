SVS Dowgate Wealth UK Small Cap Gr F Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

SVS Dowgate Wealth UK Small Cap Gr F Acc
Fund
UK Smaller Companies
NAV Price
-
Chg
-
-
Updated: -
This stock can be held in:
Fund Info
accumulation
Smith & Williamson
United Kingdom
GB00BN6RCJ83
IA UK Smaller Companies
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
The aim of the Sub-fund is to provide long term capital growth over periods of 5 years or longer. In normal market conditions, at least 80% of the Sub-fund will be invested, directly or indirectly, in the shares of UK smaller companies. These are shares of companies which are incorporated or domiciled in the UK or shares of companies that are listed in the UK and have the majority of their economic activity in the UK and which form the bottom 10% of the UK equity market by capitalisation. The aim of the Sub-fund is to identify companies that have good long-term growth potential. The predominant focus is on individual company analysis and selection, although economic conditions are also considered. The Sub-fund is actively managed, which means the Investment Manager decides which investments to buy or sell and when. The Sub-fund invests in a diverse portfolio of companies and is not constrained by any industry or sector.
Regulatory Documents
Loading Comparison
Latest News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News