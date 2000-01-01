Investment Strategy

The objective of the Trust is to achieve long term growth of capital primarily through investment in Europe. The Manager may invest in transferable securities, including warrants, in European and other exchanges as well as collective investment schemes, money market instruments, deposits and cash and near cash. The Manager’s policy in order to achieve the Trust’s objective will be to invest in established companies in those sectors where the Manager believes there to be good prospects for above average growth and also those companies which can best take advantage of economic opportunities. The Manager’s investment policy will be to invest primarily in European equities but also, from time to time, in companies that can take advantage of economic conditions worldwide. The Manager is able to invest in companies of all sizes.