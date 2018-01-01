Interactive Investor
Home
>
Funds
>

SVS Sanlam Global Gold & Res B fund price, performance, charts and research

SVS Sanlam Global Gold & Res B

Fund

Right Arrow 1

Specialist

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

NAV Price

-

Chg

-

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

income

Manager Group

Smith & Williamson

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00B3RJHY30

Benchmark

S&P/TSX Global Gold TR USD

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

The Fund may also invest in equities listed on Recognised Markets. The Fund will typically be fully invested in a spread of equities principally within the gold and precious metal industry. From time to time, depending on market conditions, the Fund may invest in other transferable securities, money market instruments, deposits, collective investment schemes, derivatives and warrants.The Fund may also invest in equities listed on Recognised Markets. The Fund will typically be fully invested in a spread of equities principally within the gold and precious metal industry. From time to time, depending on market conditions, the Fund may invest in other transferable securities, money market instruments, deposits, collective investment schemes, derivatives and warrants.

Regulatory Documents

Loading Comparison

Latest News

Go to All News >
4 June

Gold funds return to form as inflation concerns mount

By Kyle Caldwell
9 April

Key takeaways from the fund winners and losers in first quarter

By Faith Glasgow
2 February

Fund winners and losers in January 2021

By Hannah Smith