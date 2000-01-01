Investment Strategy

The objective of the Trust is to achieve long term growth of capital through investment primarily in North America and Canada. The Manager may invest in transferable securities, including warrants, in North America, Canada and other exchanges as well as collective investment schemes, money market instruments, deposits and cash and near cash. The Manager’s policy, in order to achieve the Trust’s objective, will be to invest in a wide range of companies, both large and small, which reflect growth opportunities in various sectors of the North American, Canadian and global economies. The Manager’s investment policy may mean that at times it may be appropriate for the Trust not to be fully invested but to hold cash or near cash. In the light of extreme market conditions, the Manager may raise or reduce the liquidity of the Trust from normal working levels.