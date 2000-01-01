Investment Strategy

The objective of the Trust is to achieve long term growth of capital, primarily through investment in the UK. The Manager may invest in transferable securities, including warrants, in UK and other exchanges as well as collective investment schemes, money market instruments, deposits and cash and near cash. The Manager’s policy in order to achieve the Trust’s objective will be to invest in companies where the Manager believes there to be good prospects for above average growth. The Manager may invest in special situations and new issues, which will necessarily have a higher risk than investments in established companies. The Manager’s investment policy will be to invest primarily in UK equities, but may be also exposed to selected companies that the Manager believes can take advantage of economic conditions worldwide and this will include stocks in other markets of the world in addition to the UK.