Investment Strategy

Investment Objective The Fund aims to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in the markets of the Asia and Pacific region, excluding Japan but including Australasia. Investment Policy The Fund will invest in companies quoted on the stock exchanges of the Asia and Pacific Basin region, excluding Japan but including Australasia, that the Investment Manager believes will become market leaders of the future. From time to time, depending on market conditions, the Fund may invest in other transferable securities, money market instruments, deposits, collective investment schemes and warrants. Derivative and forward transactions may be used by the Fund solely for the purposes of Hedging.