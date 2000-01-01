Investment Strategy

The Sub-fund aims to achieve long term capital growth over a three year rolling period by investing in attractive markets and sectors on a worldwide basis. The investment policy of the Sub-fund is to invest in shares, warrants, bonds, money market instruments, cash and deposits, directly or indirectly through collective investment schemes, that can best take advantage of economic opportunities worldwide. As a result, the Sub-fund may not always have exposure to all asset types. Derivative and forward transactions may be used by the Sub-fund for Efficient Portfolio Management.