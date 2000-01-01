S&W Gryphon East River Net Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History1.22%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.62
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.95%
  • SectorUnclassified Sector
  • Manager GroupSmith & Williamson
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0031475956

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to achieve a long term return by way of capital growth and income returns. The scheme property of the Fund may consist of equities, debt securities (which can be corporate and/or government with no restrictions on duration or credit ratings), collective investment schemes, money market instruments, warrants and deposits to the extent permitted by the FSA Regulations.

