Investment Strategy

Investment of the assets of each Sub-fund must comply with the FCA Regulations and its own investment objective and policy. Details of the investment objective and policy of each Sub-fund are set out overleaf together with other information including available share classes, charges, minimum investment levels and distribution dates. A detailed statement of the investment and borrowing restrictions applicable to the Company as a whole is contained in Appendix 2. Lists of the eligible securities and derivatives markets on which each Sub-fund may invest are contained in Appendix 4 and Appendix 5. Each Fund is available to a wide range of investors seeking access to a portfolio managed in accordance with a specific investment objective and policy. Different share classes may be issued in respect of each Sub-fund.