Investment Strategy

The aim of TBGF is to provide capital growth over the medium-to-long term and to outperform the IMA Global Sector Average over rolling three-year periods. The assets of TBGF will predominantly be invested in equities, largely via underlying Regulated Collective Investment Schemes which are themselves invested in UK and international equity markets. TBGF will invest largely in UK and global equity funds in order to achieve its objective and typically the managers anticipate at least 80% of the fund to be invested in this way. The remaining part of the portfolio (typically not more than 20%) may be invested in other assets including transferable securities, warrants and partly paid securities, money market instruments and deposits, as well as collective investment schemes. TBGF may also use derivatives and forward transactions for the purposes of hedging and efficient portfolio management.