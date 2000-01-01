T. Rowe Price Asian Opp Eq Q GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe0.65
- 3 Year alpha4.12
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI AC Asia Ex Japan NR USD
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF0.92%
- IA SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
- Manager GroupT. Rowe Price
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU1044875489
Investment Strategy
The Fund’s objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of transferable equity and equity-related securities of companies incorporated, or conducting the predominant part of their business activity, in the markets of Asia (excluding Japan). The Fund will emphasise investment in high quality companies that have the potential to deliver sustainable and predictable earnings/cash flow over time and which are trading at reasonable valuations.