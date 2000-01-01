T. Rowe Price Cont Eurp Eq CAccGBP

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.46%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.09
  • 3 Year alpha2.38
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE AW Dv Europe Ex UK TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.82%
  • SectorEurope Excluding UK
  • Manager GroupT. Rowe Price
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BD3RT239

Investment Strategy

To increase the value of its shares, over the long term, through growth in the value of its investments. The fund invests mainly in a diversified portfolio of stocks of companies in Europe (excluding the UK). The fund may use derivatives for hedging and efficient portfolio management.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .