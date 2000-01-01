T. Rowe Price Cont Eurp Eq Q GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe1.13
- 3 Year alpha2.64
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE AW Dv Europe Ex UK TR EUR
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF0.82%
- SectorEurope Excluding UK
- Manager GroupT. Rowe Price
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU0938199691
Investment Strategy
The Fund’s objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of transferable equity and equity-related securities of companies incorporated, or conducting the predominant part of their business activity, in Europe excluding the UK.