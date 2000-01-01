T. Rowe Price Dyn Glb Bd Qh GBP

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe-1.02
  • 3 Year alpha-1.92
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkICE LIBOR 3 Month EUR
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF0.65%
  • SectorGlobal Bonds
  • Manager GroupT. Rowe Price
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU1238971615

Investment Strategy

The objective is to generate income while offering some protection against rising interest rates and a low correlation with equity markets. The fund invests mainly in a portfolio of bonds of all types from issuers around the world, including emerging markets. The fund may use derivatives for hedging, efficient portfolio management and to seek gains. The fund may also use derivatives to create synthetic short positions in currencies, debt securities, credit indices and equities.

Latest news

