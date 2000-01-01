T. Rowe Price Dynamic Glbl Bd C Acc 9
Fund Info
- Yield History1.89%
- 3 Year sharpe-
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkICE LIBOR 3 Month GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)
- OCF0.47%
- Sector-
- Manager GroupT. Rowe Price
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BYZMYG27
Investment Strategy
To generate income while offering some protection against rising interest rates and a low correlation with equity markets. The fund invests mainly in a portfolio of bonds of all types from issuers around the world, including emerging markets. The fund may use derivatives for hedging, efficient portfolio management and to seek gains.