T. Rowe Price Frontier Mkts Eq Q GBP

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.40
  • 3 Year alpha-2.41
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI Frontier Markets NR USD
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF1.27%
  • SectorSpecialist
  • Manager GroupT. Rowe Price
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU1079768849

Investment Strategy

The objective of the fund is to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of transferable equity and equity-related securities of companies incorporated, or conducting the predominant part of their business activity, in Frontier market countries (defined as those countries which are not in MSCI AC World Index).

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .