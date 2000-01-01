T. Rowe Price Glb Nat Res Eq CAcc9GBP

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.58%
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI World Select Natural Resources
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.72%
  • SectorSpecialist
  • Manager GroupT. Rowe Price
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BF0S8Z92

Investment Strategy

To increase the value of its shares, over the long term, through growth in the value of its investments. The fund invests mainly in a widely diversified portfolio of stocks of natural resources or commodities-related companies. The companies may be anywhere in the world, including emerging markets. The fund may use derivatives for hedging and efficient portfolio management.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .