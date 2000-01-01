T. Rowe Price Glb Tech Eq CAccGBP
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe1.05
- 3 Year alpha-3.2
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI ACWI/Information Technology NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.02%
- IA SectorTechnology & Telecommunications
- Manager GroupT. Rowe Price
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BD446K01
Investment Strategy
To increase the value of its shares, over the long term, through growth in the value of its investments. The fund invests mainly in a diversified portfolio of stocks of technology development or utilization companies, with a focus on leading global technology companies. The companies may be anywhere in the world, including emerging markets. The fund may use derivatives for hedging and efficient portfolio management.